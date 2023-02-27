BJP's Khushbu Sundar nominated as member of National Commission for Women

Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Sundar, a member of the BJP’s national executive committee, posted the notification of her appointment on social media. Khushbu Sundar(PTI)

She was congratulated by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who said her appointment was a recognition of her "relentless pursuit and fight" for women’s rights.

"I thank our H'ble PM @narendramodi ji and the government of India for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps & bounds under your leadership. Looking forward eagerly. #JaiHind @NCWIndia," Sundar tweeted.

The actor, who is also a film producer and television presenter, had joined the DMK initially but moved to the Congress later and became the party’s spokesperson.

She eventually shifted to the BJP and contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. She was defeated by DMK’s N Ezhilan.

She has been nominated as the NCW member along with two others.