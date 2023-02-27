‘Event management can’t save them’: BJP jabs AAP over Manish Sisodia arrest

NEW DELHI: As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, the BJP and Congress mounted a counter-offensive on the AAP leader. Tight security arrangements near CBI headquarters in view of AAP's protest over Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by CBI in the excise policy case) (PTI)

“Event management can’t save AAP from the law,” said BJP leader Sambit Patra as he accused the AAP leaders of leaking the excise policy to their ‘friends’.

“It’s unfortunate that a minister of education was arrested for excise policy. It’s an eye-opening and shocking matter. Manish Sisodia played with the lives of children,” the BJP leader said, asserting that the AAP government had not given a single reason for withdrawing the excise policy. “We asked why blacklisted companies that could not be allocated contracts, were given the contracts. Besides, we asked many questions regarding irregularities and corruption. However, the AAP evaded these questions and failed to provide any answers,” he said.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday evening in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. CBI said Sisodia was arrested because he “gave evasive replies and did not co-operate [with] the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary”.

Ahead of his questioning by CBI officers, Sisodia told reporters that cases were being registered against AAP leaders because of AAP’s rising popularity. “As AAP grows further, BJP will continue to slap false cases on us. We are not afraid of the CBI, ED and their false cases,” Sisodia said.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said Manish Sisodia’s arrest demonstrated that the law and justice system are alive.” Satyamev Jayate…. If the investigation is carried out with honesty, then the CM of Delhi will also be behind bars,” Chaudhary added.

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, however, described Sisodia’s arrest as distressing.

“God be with you Manish ji. Distressing to see such repeated, flagrant, egregious, and shameless misuse of arrest power. Sisodia cannot be flight risk, suborning evidence or witnesses or non-cooperation after almost a year of investigation and interrogation. How and why arrest after so long?” the senior lawyer said in a post on Twitter. He later clarified that this post was in his capacity as a lawyer who has represented Sisodia in the past, and not a leader of the Congress party.