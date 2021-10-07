Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta returns to TMC, welcomed back by state ministers
india news

BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta returns to TMC, welcomed back by state ministers

Sabyasachi Dutta was welcomed back to the Trinamool Congress in the presence of state ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.
BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta joins TMC on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 03:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sabyasachi Dutta returned to his parent party, the Trinamool Congress, on Thursday, exactly about two years after having switched over to the saffron camp.

Dutta was welcomed back to the TMC in the presence of state ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Dutta, a former chairman of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, had joined the BJP just before the Durga Puja in 2019 and unsuccessfully contested the April-May Assembly election from the Bidhannagar constituency.

Dutta is among a host TMC turncoats who have either returned or are looking at coming back to the ruling party months after it romped back to power following a bitter battle with the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Dutta reportedly met chief minister Mamata Banerjee. According to a report by India Today, Dutta said some misunderstandings had left to leaving the TMC. “Whatever I am or whatever I have received, is all because of the grace of Mamata Banerjee,” he was quoted as saying in the report.   

A day ago, Dutta had described the death of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in as "barbaric" the death of farmers under the wheels of a car during a protest in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Dutta, who had not been taking any active role in the BJP’s work ever since his defeat in the assembly election, said the leaders who were responding mildly to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident were actually condoning it without naming anyone. "Those giving mild responses to such a barbaric act seem to be condoning such acts. I strongly denounce such mindsets," said Dutta, who was the state BJP secretary, when asked to comment on the party national vice-president Dilip Ghosh's reaction to the incident.

Ghosh, a former state BJP president, had stated that the UP administration is taking appropriate steps and political leaders need not visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

