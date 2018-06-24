Tripura BJP leader shot dead, arrested friend claims accident

A BJP leader in Tripura was found dead close to his home in Agartala on Saturday. Police have arrested his friend, who claimed that the death was an accident due to mishandling of his pistol.

The body of Biswajit Pal (35), a local ward secretary of BJP, was found with bullet injuries around 200 metres from his home in Badharghat.

“He was shot in the chest. His bag and scooty were recovered from the spot,” superintendent of police, in-charge (police control), H K Debbarma said.

Police recovered a pistol belonging to Pranjit Bhowmik, outside whose house Pal’s body was recovered, and arrested him.

Bhowmik told police he did not murder Pal, who was his friend. Pal had wanted to see his pistol and while handling it, a bullet hit him and killed him, he said.

Bhowmik is being interrogated and he will be produced in a court on Monday.