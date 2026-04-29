BJP leader Sobha Surendran takes on Congress in Palakkad bastion: 5 points

Sobha Surendran is a BJP leader from Kerala and currently serves as the party’s State General Secretary, a position she has held since July 2025. Known for her active role in social and political issues, she has emerged as a prominent face of the party in the state and is among the first women from Kerala to hold a position at the national level within the BJP.

Sobha Surendran is contesting from the Palakkad constituency for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections(HT_PRINT)

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The BJP has nominated Sobha Surendran from the Palakkad constituency for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, a seat traditionally held by the Congress since 2011.

She is contesting against Ramesh Pisharody of the Congress.

Also Read: Assembly Elections: Assam, Puducherry log record turnout; Kerala sees highest in decades amid single-phase polls

5 Key Facts about Sobha Surendran

Sobha Surendran was born in Wadakkancherry in Thrissur district into an Ezhava family. She began her political journey at a young age, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), around 1995.

Sobha Surendran has held several key positions within the BJP over the years, including roles in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, and the party’s state leadership. As State President of the Mahila Morcha (2010–2016), she played an important role in expanding the party’s women’s wing across Kerala and strengthening its grassroots presence.

In July 2025, Sobha Surendran was appointed as the BJP Kerala State General Secretary, marking a significant step in her political career and her growing role within the party’s leadership.

Sobha Surendran first contested the Kerala Assembly elections in 2016 from the Palakkad constituency as a BJP candidate. She secured over 40,000 votes and finished second behind Congress leader Shafi Parambil, marking a significant rise in the BJP’s vote share in the constituency.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, she contested from the Kazhakkoottam constituency and again finished second, polling over 40,000 votes. Her performance reflected the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its presence in key constituencies in Kerala.

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