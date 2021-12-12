BJP leader welcomes Saudi Arabia's 'gates of terrorism' order on Tablighi Jamaat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangal Pandey on Sunday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat, which the Arab nation called a "danger to society" and "one of the gates of terrorism". The former Bihar BJP chief, currently serving as health minister in the state government, said there’s a need to break all organisations related to terrorism for “world peace”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We've seen proof of Pakistan's involvement in guarding and promoting terrorism. For world peace, we've to break all the organizations related to terrorism. So we'll welcome if any country tries to eliminate it,” news agency ANI quoted Pandey as saying.

Saudi Arabia’s minister of Islamic affairs directed mosques to warn Muslims during the next Friday sermon against associating with members of Tablighi Jamaat. The minister has also directed that the mosques should include a declaration of the "misguidance, deviation and danger of this group" and note that it is one of the "gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise," reported news agency ANI.

"His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques' preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da'wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab)," tweeted Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Saudi government has also directed the mosques to mention the "most prominent mistakes" of the group and highlight that they are a “danger to society”, according to ANI. As per the report, they have also been asked to issue a statement that "affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da'wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Tablighi Jamaat is a transnational Sunni Islamic missionary movement that focuses on encouraging Muslims to follow the pure form of Sunni Islam.

(With agency inputs)