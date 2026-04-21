BJP leaders eat fish curry in West Bengal in response to TMC's 'ban' claim, say ‘there’s no restriction'

The last day of the high-octane campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly polls in West Bengal ended with the BJP's response to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's charge that the saffron party will ban fish if voted to power.

“We are eating meat, fish and rice,” Anurag Thakur told reporters. (Video screengrab)

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Banerjee had earlier claimed that the BJP, if voted to power in the state, would “stop the consumption of fish and eggs.” In what seemed to be reply to Mamata, BJP MP Anurag Thakur and other party leaders were seen eating fish curry and rice in Kolkata.

“We are eating meat, fish and rice,” Thakur told reporters. He stated that the BJP has its government in 16 states, and the NDA in 20 states. “There is no restriction anywhere on anyone's language, food and worship,” the BJP MP said. Thakur further accused the West Bengal chief minister of “spreading fear and rumours.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Mamata Banerjee has no achievements to show for the last 15 years. This is why she is spreading fear and rumours. She was unable to stop infiltration and corruption, wasn't able to provide employment or secure women, and now she is spreading lies,” the BJP MP said. He further added, “4 May aaegi, TMC jaegi.” Bengal's ‘fish’ politics: TMC's pitch vs BJP's clarification {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mamata Banerjee has no achievements to show for the last 15 years. This is why she is spreading fear and rumours. She was unable to stop infiltration and corruption, wasn't able to provide employment or secure women, and now she is spreading lies,” the BJP MP said. He further added, “4 May aaegi, TMC jaegi.” Bengal's ‘fish’ politics: TMC's pitch vs BJP's clarification {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After Mamata's charge against the BJP, the party has attempted to clarify their stance on the issue of fish and meat several times during their election campaigning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Mamata's charge against the BJP, the party has attempted to clarify their stance on the issue of fish and meat several times during their election campaigning. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP's state unit and senior leadership have all provided proofs, with a video of BJP candidate Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay campaigning with a fish dangling from his hand going viral. When asked about this, BJP state unit chief Samik Bhattacharya said the aim of that campaign was to “counter the TMC”. “Most people in (West) Bengal eat non-vegetarian food, and even BJP leadership consumes non-vegetarian food,” Bhattacharya said.

Union home minister Amit Shah too spelled out his party's stance, saying the TMC was “spreading rumours” and that “consumption of fish, eggs will not be stopped” if the BJP is elected to power in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a public rally in Haldia, also made a pitch promising to make the state sufficient in fisheries and the seafood sector. PM Modi said the TMC-led government had failed to match fish production with its high demand in the state.

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TMC chief Mamata had, at a rally in North 24 Parganas district, responded to PM Modi's pitch. “I heard that today, he (PM) said that there is no fish production in Bengal, while Bihar is producing more and exporting. But you do not allow people to eat fish in Bihar. Here we purchase fish from markets and eat,” the TMC supremo said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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