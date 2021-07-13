Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP leaders meet to fine tune strategy ahead of monsoon session

The government is expecting a belligerent opposition to pin it on issues such as the response to the second wave of the Covid pandemic which was exacerbated by deficiencies in the healthcare sector.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:21 PM IST
With less than a week for the monsoon session of Parliament to begin senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders went into a huddle on Tuesday evening to prepare the government’s action plan.

According to people aware of the details, a meeting was held at the residence of Union defence Minister Rajnath Singh which was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan among several others.

The government is expecting a belligerent opposition to pin it on issues such as the response to the second wave of the Covid pandemic which was exacerbated by deficiencies in the healthcare sector.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to start from July 19, will be the first session after the second wave of Covid-19, which took several lives and paralysed the healthcare infrastructure in several states of the country.

The issue of price rise is also expected to figure high on the opposition’s agenda. On Tuesday, Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram said the Congress party condemns the “callous negligence” of the government on the issue of price rise.

Around 17 bills are listed for introduction in Lok Sabha, including five bills for consideration and passage, and a similar number of bills are expected to be introduced in Rajya Sabha as well.

