BJP leadership will decide on my future role: Vijayendra

Vice president of the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra, on Monday said that the national leadership would decide his future role in the state.

“There is no question of me aspiring to become a minister or the state president. Ours is a national party, not a regional party, so there are state and central leaders to decide on what position or responsibility should be given at what time,” Vijayendra said in Shivamogga, the home district of the former chief minister.

Vijayendra was accused of running a parallel administration under the aegis of Yediyurappa, the then CM, that led to simmering dissent within the BJP unit of the state, which openly called out the father-son duo for corruption.

It was speculated that Vijayendra would enter the Basvaraj Bommai cabinet after his father agreed to step down, indicating towards the possibility that Yediyurappa and the BJP national leadership had arrived at some understanding to placate the former.

“In the past, Yediyurappa when he struggled for the party by organising marches and rallies, he never did that with an idea to come to power, to become a minister or a chief minister. In the same way, Raganna (brother and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra) and I....I’m working within the party framework as the vice- president,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra has also been put in-charge of three bypolls so far in the state, of which he managed to secure victory in two, including the BJP’s first ever victory in Mandya district, about 99 kms from Bengaluru in 2019.

The BJP is looking to make further inroads into the old Mysuru region where it has little or no presence in terms of political representation, to help it come back to power in 2023 on its own.

Yediyurappa and Vijayendra have both stated that they will go on state-wide tours as part of efforts to build the party. With the upcoming Grama and Taluka Panchayati elections, the BJP hopes to increase its presence in grass roots that would later help them in the 2023 assembly elections.

“It is the dream of both Yediyurappa and JP Nadda. And to realise that dream, the old Mysuru region should be given importance and I will involve myself more in the region,” he added.