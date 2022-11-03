BJP legislator says woman tried to ‘honey trap’ him, files complaint

A Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Chitradurga,Thippa Reddy, has alleged that a woman tried to honey trap him, following which he filed a police complaint with the cyber, economic and narcotic (CEN) wing of Chitradurga police on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint, the legislator claimed that the woman appeared naked during a video call.

The case comes days after a Lingayat seer committed suicide after his private video call conversation with a woman was made public.

According to the police complaint, the MLA alleged that he received the video call on October 31.

“On Monday morning I received a WhatsApp voice call from an unknown number. They said they could not hear my voice properly. A minute later I got another call from the same number. Later they began sending nude photos and video clips on the number,” said the 70-year-old legislator.

The MLA told the police that he suspects that the accused recorded the video when he received the call.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I immediately disconnected the call. But after a few minutes the same person called again... I did not receive the call, and told my spouse about this. She immediately blocked the number,” he said.

“I called a police officer known to me and informed them. He suggested filing a police complaint to be on the safer side since miscreants could misuse the call. I filed a complaint on Tuesday.” the six-time MLA added.

When asked if any of his political rivals might be behind the act, he said he does not suspect anybody and “has a clean image in his five-decade old political career”.

“We have received a complaint from the MLA. A first information report has been registered under Sections 67A (punishment for publishing or transmiting sexually explicit acts electronically) of The Information Technology Act andof the Indian Penal Code,” police inspector Ramakant Ullur said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per the initial probe, the number has been tracked to Rajasthan,” he said.