BJP minister praises Rahul Gandhi's London photo, says: 'Manna padega...'

Amid an acrimonious exchange between the Congress and the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's statements in London, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along commented on a post made by the official handle of the Congress. 'Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone' -- the post with a photo of Rahul Gandhi says. In the photo, Rahul Gandhi can be seen in a suit with his hands in the pockets, posing for the photo as he attended an interactive session at the Chatham House in London. Nagaland BJP chief Along commented on the photo: "One has to accept that the photo is nice. confidence and pose are next level." On social media, Temjen is known for his witty comments. As the BJP leader remarked about Rahul Gandhi and there was nothing scornful in it, it was an amusing moment for many social media users.

Rahul Gandhi's London photo received a thumbs up from BJP's Temjen Imma Along

Rahul Gandhi's UK visit has remained at the centre of a controversy as the BJP accused the Congress leader of insulting India and India's democracy on foreign soil. In his speeches that Rahul Gandhi made in London at different programmes, he talked about India, RSS, the India-China issue etc.

As former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi's statements about India's democracy, Parliament, and Judiciary, the Congress said the BJP distorted, twisted, defamed Rahul Gandhi's statements.

Countering Rahul Gandhi's statement that the microphone of opposition leaders gets switched off in Parliament, the BJP cited Parliament attendance figures of Rahul Gandhi and said his attendance is way lower than the national average and the Kerala average. “Rahul Gandhi is like an errant schoolboy who, when asked by his teacher where’s his homework, blithely lies: The dog ate my homework,” BJP's Amit Malviya said.

Rahul Gandhi's comment on RSS comparing it to Muslim brotherhood has drawn flak. Union minister Anurag Thakur said Rahul Gandhi should attend RSS camps to understand the organisation. "You can call it a secret society. It’s built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood and the idea is to use the democratic contest to come to power and then subvert the democratic contest afterwards," Rahul Gandhi said. “It’s shocked me at how successful they’ve been at capturing the different institutions of our country: the press, judiciary, Parliament, Election Commission – all the institutions are under pressure, under threat and controlled in one way or another," Rahul Gandhi commented on RSS.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.