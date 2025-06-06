BJP minister Vijayvargiya sparks row, disapproves of women wearing skimpy clothes

Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sparked a controversy on Thursday after he compared brevity of speech with the choice of clothing of women. Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sparked a controversy on Thursday after he compared brevity of speech with the choice of clothing of women. (ANI)

During a tree plantation programme organised on the occasion of Environment Day at Sindoor Vatika in Indore, Vijayavargiya indirectly referred to Winston Churchill’s words that a good speech should be like a woman’s skirt.

“In the West, a short speech is considered good, like a woman who wears less clothes is considered beautiful. But I don’t think so,” he said.

Vijayvargiya made this comment after BJP Indore president Sumit Mishra said he had given the shortest speech of his life.

“Sumit gave a very beautiful speech. One should always give a short speech. This is a western saying, which is not good. I do not follow it. I do not believe in it. I believe that our women are a form of Goddess, and they should wear very good clothes. I feel a girl, who dresses well, does good makeup, wears good jewellery and wears full clothes is considered beautiful,” he added.

Slamming the remarks, Congress spokesperson Anand Jat said: “I fail to understand the ideology of BJP leaders whose speeches often revolve around women, their attires and their appearances. They should undergo training and sensitisation on women’s issues.”