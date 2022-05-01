Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP MLA held in Odisha for allegedly assaulting BDO
BJP MLA held in Odisha for allegedly assaulting BDO

Subash Panigrahi and two of his associates were arrested by police in Deogarh district over allegations that he thrashed Tileibani block development officer Krushnachandra Dalapati on Saturday.
The BJP MLA was arrested from his residential quarters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday along with two of his aides. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on May 01, 2022 05:44 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: A BJP MLA in the western Odisha district of Deogarh was arrested on Sunday along with two of his associates a day after he allegedly misbehaved with a block development officer.

Subash Panigrahi and two of his associates were arrested by police in Deogarh district over allegations that he thrashed Tileibani block development officer Krushnachandra Dalapati on Saturday. Panigrahi was arrested from his residential quarters in Bhubaneswar. The BDO had lodged a complaint against Panigrahi with the police.

Deogarh SDPO Pratyusha Mohapatra said, the MLA had reportedly asked the BDO to meet him over a certain issue. However, as the latter was away at a village for an inspection, he expressed his inability to attend the meeting. Angry over the BDO’s refusal, Panigrahi along with a few supporters visited Chhepalipali village where he reportedly thrashed the BDO.

The BJP, however, said the arrest of Panigrahi was a pre-meditated conspiracy. “Panigrahi had initially lodged an FIR against the BDO over the official misbehaving with him. The BDO must have lodged a complaint against the MLA later on. How come the police took note of the second FIR and arrested the MLA?” asked Golak Mohapatra, BJP spokesperson.

