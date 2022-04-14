BJP MLA hits out at Mamata Banerjee gangrape case remarks: ‘We’re ashamed’

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent statement on the Nadia gang rape case. As the case was handed over to the CBI, the BJP MLA said, “It is fortunate that CBI is handling the case, keeping in view the increasing incidents Mamata Banerjee blamed a minor for having a love affair with the accused and of being pregnant, we're ashamed. It is good that the truth will come out,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee and her government, Paul further said, “Every case is in the hands of the CBI, which shows that the court doesn't have faith in the West Bengal administration, police, & law & order. Mamata Banerjee controls the police and the administration and does atrocities."

After the Calcutta high court had ordered a CBI probe in the Nadia gang rape-murder case, a three-member CBI team on Wednesday night visited a police station to collect all documents. The team will furnish the report to the court in the next hearing.

A class 9 student died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the accused's house on April 5. According to her parents who lodged the complaint on April 10, the victim was bleeding profusely when she returned home. The victim died on the same night of April 5.

Sparking massive backlash, Mamata Banerjee on Monday suggested that the victim who was allegedly gang-raped, “died due to a fall after being slapped by someone.” She also doubted if the victim had an affair with the accused. Speaking at an event, she said, “The police are yet to understand the cause of the death. I had asked them. Will you call it rape or was she pregnant? Was it (the fallout of) a love affair? Have you enquired about these? This is an unfortunate incident.”

The chief minister also questioned why the victim's family filed a complaint five days later after her death. “You (girl's family) also conducted the last rites of the body. I am talking as a layman. From where will they (police) get the evidence whether she was raped or she was pregnant or there was any other reason such as she was slapped by someone after which she fell ill," she said.

The son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member Samarendra Gayali, Brajagopal, is the main accused in the alleged incident which has triggered a political furore across the state.