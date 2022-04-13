Home / India News / Nadda forms team to look into alleged gang rape, murder in Bengal
Nadda forms team to look into alleged gang rape, murder in Bengal

A 14-year-old girl’s family has alleged she was gang-raped on April 4 and that they were given a death certificate after a hurried cremation without a post mortem
Published on Apr 13, 2022 10:58 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda has formed a five-member team to look into the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Hanskhali.

The girl’s family has alleged she was gang-raped on April 4 and that they were given a death certificate after a hurried cremation without a post mortem. They have named a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s son as the main accused.

Nadda has asked the team, which includes Member of Parliament Rekha Verma and Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya, to submit a report at the earliest.

There was no immediate response from TMC or the West Bengal government.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee last month rejected another BJP fact-finding committee’s report on the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum. She said the report, which was submitted to Nadda, will influence the Central Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the incident and derail it.

Nine people died in an arson attack in Birbhum in the aftermath of a local TMC leader’s murder on March 21.

