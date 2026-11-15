BJP MLA’s son makes reel inside Ujjain's Mahakal temple, action initiated against security firm
The temple committee said Rudraksh Shukla would be allowed to visit only as an ordinary devotee, without access to protocol arrangements.
The Mahakal temple committee on Saturday imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on a security company, handling the temple’s security, and suspended three security personnel who were on duty, after a purported video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Golu Shukla’s son shooting a video inside the restricted area of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain surfaced on social media, officials aware of the development said.
In the video, said to be a week old, Rudraksh Shukla could be seen recording on his mobile phone from the Neelkanth Dwar up to the Chandi Dwar, despite a ban on mobiles inside the temple. He is also seen getting a video made while performing puja, abhishek and aarti inside the temple, officials said.
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Taking further action, the temple committee has barred Rudraksh from accessing protocol and VIP facilities for one year, saying that he will only be permitted to enter the Mahakal Temple as an ordinary devotee.
The devotees complained that instead of stopping him, the security personnel were seen facilitating his darshan under protocol and attending to him.
After the video was widely circulated on social media, assistant administrator Ashish Pandit said the temple committee had taken the incident seriously and action was initiated. “The private security company was served a notice with an imposing fine of ₹5 lakh. Three security personnel were suspended,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More