BJP, MNF in cahoots, will protect Mizoram’s culture, religion: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mizoram’s ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), saying they were in cahoots while underlining his party’s “good record of governance and development” and pledging to protect the poll-bound state’s culture, tradition and religion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mizoram on Monday. (ANI)

“It is a shame that the people running your government [MNF] are in cahoots with the [BJP-led] government in Delhi. The Congress always has had a good record of governance and development. We will protect your culture, tradition, and religion,” Gandhi said while addressing a gathering after starting his poll campaign with a march from to the governor’s residence in Aizawl.

The MNF is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and in Mizoram. The BJP is not part of the MNF government in Mizoram.

Gandhi asked the people to consider what the MNF government has done over the past five years. “Drugs are rampant and have led to the deaths of 250 young people. The state government has provided just 2000 jobs in five years and roads and infrastructure in Mizoram are in shambles.”

Gandhi referred to his Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra last year and said he walked across India covering around 4000 km. “Today we walked around 2 km [in Aizawl], but the message is the same: Respect for others and tolerance. That idea is under attack from the BJP,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi spoke about his visit to neighbouring ethnic violence-hit Manipur and accused the BJP-led government of failing to address the issue and destroying the idea of Manipur. He added it was no longer one state but has become two states. “I cannot understand why the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has not visited Manipur. It is something to be ashamed of.”

He said there were similar issues in other parts of the country as well and that minorities, tribals, and Dalits were feeling “uncomfortable” under the BJP rule while calling it an attack on the idea of India.

Gandhi earlier arrived in Aizawl for a two-day visit to the election-bound state via Agartala in neighbouring Tripura. He was due to interact with students on Monday evening. On Tuesday, Gandhi was scheduled to meet Congress leaders and address a press conference and a public meeting before flying back to Delhi via Agartala.

Gandhi’s visit is the first by a top Congress leader following last week’s announcement of assembly polls on November 7. Congress, which was expected to announce the list of its candidates on Monday, lost power to MNF in 2018. It managed to get just five of the 40 assembly seats and finished third after MNF and Zoram Peoples’ Movement, a newly formed party which bagged eight seats.

