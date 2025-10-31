BJP MP gets stuck mid-air while garlanding Ambedkar statue, slaps crane operator | Video

Videos shared on social media showed that MP was in a hydraulic crane to garland the Ambedkar statue. However, while descending, the machine jolted and stopped mid-air for a few seconds.

According to an NDTV report , the incident took place at the city's Semriya Chowk, during a 'Run for Unity' event organised to mark the day.

After descending, the visibly angry lawmaker called the operator, who has been identified as Ganesh Kushwaha, and slapped him publicly.

Eyewitnesses quoted by NDTV said that the machine jerked due to a minor technical fault.

"The operator was only doing his job. The sudden jerk was mechanical. But the MP lost his temper," a municipal worker who was present during the incident told the news channel.

However, Neeta Sonia, a representative of the MP, defended the assault in a social media post.

"The MP merely slapped him. His arms and legs should have been broken. If he had fallen from that height, who would have taken responsibility?" she wrote, according to NDTV.

Congress raps BJP over incident

Meanwhile, the Congress, which is in Opposition in the state, trained guns at the BJP over the incident.

“Ganesh Singh, the arrogant and controversy-prone MP from Satna, slapped a municipal crane operator,” the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress wrote in a post in Hindi on X.