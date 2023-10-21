BJP MP Nishikant Dubey makes 'Dubai' claim against Mahua Moitra, says 'mortgaged India's security for some money'

New Delhi: BJP's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey launched a fresh offensive against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the 'cash for query' scandal on Saturday, as he claimed the latter's login credentials for Parliament's official website had been used in Dubai and the National Informatics Centre has provided this information to probe agencies. The fresh salvo comes in the backdrop of businessman Darshan Heeranandani claiming in an affidavit that he had given gifts and other inducements to the MP in return for asking questions in Parliament and that he was privy to her login credentials. Moitra has denied all the charges.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra(PTI)

Dubey, who moved Parliament's Ethics Committee over the allegations, wrote on X on Saturday that the MP's ID for Parliament's official website had been used from Dubai when Moitra was in India. He said the MP "mortgaged" the country's security for some money.

"An MP mortgaged the country's security for some money. Parliament's IDs were opened from Dubai. At that time the MP was in India. The entire Indian government, the Prime Minister of the country, the Finance Department, and the central agencies are on this NIC; and the opposition has to do politics. The decision is of the public. NIC gave this information to the investigating agency," he wrote on X.

Dubey, however, refrained from naming her directly.

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee has asked Dubey to appear before it on October 26 to record oral evidence.

Hiranandani, in his affidavit, said he used Moitra's parliamentary login details to gain access to Parliament's website and asked questions targeting Gautam Adani.

Moitra on Friday questioned the credibility of the affidavit.

"The affidavit is on white paper, and not an official letterhead or notarized. Why would one of India's most respected/educated businessmen sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put on his head to do it?" she said in a statement.

"The contents of the letter are a joke. It has clearly been drafted by some half-wit in the PMO who doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP's IT cell. It sings paeans to Modi and Gautam Adani while linking every opponent of theirs to me and my alleged corruption," she added.

Later, she claimed the BJP wants to get her expelled from the Lok Sabha to silence her.

"Chairman Ethics Committee openly speaks to the media. Please see Lok Sabha rules below. How does “affidavit” find its way to the media? Chairman should first do an inquiry into how this was leaked. I repeat - BJP's 1 point agenda is to expel me from LS to shut me up on Adani," she wrote on X.

