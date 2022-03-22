BJP MP Tapir Gao says Nitin Gadkari is ‘Spiderman'. Here's why

Union minister Nitin Gadkari is ‘Spiderman,’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tapir Gao said on Monday, as he hailed the senior minister for ‘building a web of roads across the country.’

“I have changed the name of Nitin Gadkari sahab to Spiderman. Like a spider weaving it web, Nitin Gadkari, too, is laying a web of roads in the country,” Gao, the ruling party’s Lok Sabha MP from his native state of Arunachal Pradesh, said during a debate in the House on the support of the demand for grant of road transport and highways.

Since Prime Minister Modi took office, and Nitin Gadkari was appointed minister for road transport and highways, the pace of construction of roads in sensitive areas of the nation, especially the China border, has gathered steam, the parliamentarian further remarked.

“Today, a two-lane road is being laid till McMahon Line in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Gao also spoke of a time when Gadkari, as BJP president, formed a panel to visit sensitive areas near the Indo-China border. Back then, he said, the panel took ‘several days’ to cover all the areas as the roads, he said, were in poor condition, adding that now, however, roads are being built in all those areas.

“I hope that the Spiderman will continue to work like this,” the BJP MP concluded.

Gadkari has often been praised by opposition leaders as well for his performance as a minister.

According to his ministry, at present, roads are being developed in the country at an average of 37 kilometres per day.

(With agency inputs)

