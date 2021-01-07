BJP national chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Bengal, launch new campaign

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:53 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will be in West Bengal on Saturday, leading the party’s door-to-door canvassing and also to launch a new campaign ‘Ek Muthi Chawal’ (fistful of rice grains) to dispel the opposition’s charge that the BJP government at the Centre is anti-farmer.

According to a party functionary, Nadda will launch the campaign in Burdwan district of the election bound state and the process will be carried forward by party workers who will visit farming households across 48,000 villages to collect rice.

“It is a month-long drive to collect rice, which will then be used for a community meal for farmers, and the poor,” the functionary said.

Nadda, who won high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s performance in the Bihar assembly election, has been leading the West Bengal election strategy as well.

Since the Trinamool Congress is expected to rake up the issue of the ongoing farmers’ stir near the Delhi border, the BJP is pulling out all stops to dispel concerns about the new farm laws. The party has instructed its functionaries to carry out door-to-door campaigns, write letters and hold meetings locally across the states covering all the booths to dismiss the allegations that the farm bills are aimed at providing benefit to corporates.

“What the party president will initiate will be taken further by the functionaries at all booth levels. The party has already underlined how farmers in the state have been deprived of the benefits of the Kisan Samman Nidhi that offers Rs six thousand a year to farmers through direct bank transfer,” said the functionary quoted above.

This will be Nadda’s second visit to West Bengal. Last year on December 10, during a two-day visit, Nadda’s convoy came under attack and stones were pelted at it. While Nadda escaped unhurt, several party functionaries were injured in the incident.