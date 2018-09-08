BJP national executive meet LIVE Highlights: Party going through a void after Vajpayee’s death, says Sitharaman

A two-day meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive began on Saturday.

BJP president Amit Shah termed opposition “Mahagatbandhan” (grand alliance) a “facade”, and an “eyewash” which comprised parties that the BJP had defeated one after the other since the 2014 general elections, as per Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This was the first meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body since the death of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee on August 16.

The national executive meeting was preceded by a separate closed-door deliberation of BJP’s national office bearers and state presidents on Saturday morning.

6:29 pm IST 2019 polls will be fought on the basis of PM Modi’s achievements: BJP Amit Shah said in his speech that 2019 polls will be fought on the basis of PM Modi’s achievements and the strength of our organisation: Nirmala Sitharaman. BJP chief said that in 2019 elections,we’ll easily win the 19 states where it’s our govt and we’re in 2nd place in states like Bengal, Odisha and Telangana. Anti-incumbency always benefits those who are in 2nd place.He said we’ll perform well in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu too:N Sitharaman





6:24 pm IST Triple talaq bill stuck due to Congress in RS: Amit Shah Because of Congress’ ‘hypocritical’ attitude, triple talaq bill is stuck in Rajya Sabha, said Nirmala Sitharaman quoting BJP president Amit Shah.





6:19 pm IST BJP is carrying out ‘Making India’ campaign: Amit Shah Nirmala Sitharaman says BJP is carrying out ‘Making India’ campaign and alleges that Congress is involved in ‘breaking India’.





6:10 pm IST Mahagathabandan is not something that will make a difference: Amit Shah Sitharaman, quoting Amit Shah, at a press conference says Mahagathabandan (opposition alliance) won’t make any difference. अध्यक्ष जी ने अपने भाषण में महागठबंधन को झूठ पर आधारित गठबंधन बातया और कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील कि इसका सच देश की जनता तक ले जाएं : श्रीमती @nsitharaman #BJPNEC2018 pic.twitter.com/BwSl7TtMGX — BJP (@BJP4India) September 8, 2018





6:09 pm IST Opposition in denial mode: Amit Shah Nirmala Sitharaman, quoting Amit Shah, says opposition in denial mode, opposition showing frustration in Parliament. “Two conditions to bring No-confidence motion against ruling party are - if govt has lost its majority or if party has become a matter of worry for public. No such conditions were there, still opposition came up with the motion,” says Sitharaman.





6:04 pm IST BJP going through a void: Sitharaman Sitharaman says BJP going through a void after Vajpayee’s death.





6:01 pm IST First meeting after Vajpayee’s death: Amit Shah Nirmala Sitharaman, quoting Amit Shah, says it is the first executive meeting after Vajpayee’s death.





4:50 pm IST BJP leaders light lamps Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and finance minister Arun Jaitley light lamps before Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay ahead of BJP National Executive meeting at Ambedkar International Centre.





4:40 pm IST Top BJP leaders at the meeting Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP National Executive meeting at Ambedkar International Centre pic.twitter.com/7x4zAW9fyZ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2018





4:25 pm IST PM Modi, Amit Shah arrive for the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah arrive at Ambedkar International Centre for BJP National Executive meeting.





4:08 pm IST Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Sushma Swaraj arrive Delhi: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu and Sushma Swaraj arrive at Ambedkar International Centre for BJP National Executive meeting. pic.twitter.com/qUgLvnj5qu — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2018





4:00 pm IST BJP leaders arrive for meeting Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, home minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Arun Jaitley arrive at Ambedkar International Centre for BJP National Executive meeting.



