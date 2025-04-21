BJP on Rahul Gandhi's ‘compromised’ charge at EC in US: 'Entitled Child Syndrome'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition's remark on Election Commission in Boston, United States. Boston [US], Apr 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Boston, US, on Sunday. (AICC)

“Rahul Gandhi suffers from ECS --Entitled Child Syndrome. Insulting the nation and blaming the Indian democracy for the sake of covering his failures is his addiction...He vents his political frustration on foreign soil. In India, he barely raises questions, is busy in jungle safaris,” BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told ANI.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on social media platform X,"Anti Democracy, Anti India Rahul Gandhi, who could not win the trust of the Indian electorate, begins to question the Indian democratic process on a foreign soil."

"Why does Rahul always defame India on foreign soil? An agent of George Soros who is fighting the Indian state - that's what Rahul Gandhi's intent today is," the post further reads.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked the Congress MP, saying,"Rahul Gandhi's identity is to humiliate Indian organisations and institutions on foreign soil. He goes abroad and makes comments on India's Constitution, judiciary, and questions the Election Commission of India (ECI). This shows how people, while going against PM Modi, have started going against the country."

BJP MP Sambit Patra said,"This is Rahul Gandhi's old habit of insulting the country on foreign soil... He has been doing this for a long time... ED has mentioned the names of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in its chargesheet, and they could even go to jail for looting the country."

“Meanwhile, the Congress party is creating an atmosphere of unrest in the entire country... Those who are out on bail of ₹50,000, if they feel they can destroy the image of this great democracy by going abroad and speaking their then they are totally on the wrong side of the line,” Patra added.

ALSO READ: '39 lakh voters in 5 months': Rahul Gandhi vs Devendra Fadnavis over Maharashtra polls ‘anomaly’



What did Rahul Gandhi say in Boston?

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, Gandhi cited the Maharashtra assembly election results to question the poll panel in India.

“More people voted in the Maharashtra Assembly elections than there are adults in the state of Maharashtra. The Election Commission provided us with a voting figure for 5:30 PM, and between 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM, 65 lakh voters cast their votes. This is physically impossible to happen,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

For a voter to vote, it takes approximately 3 minutes. If you do the Math, it would mean that there were lines of voters until 2 AM, but this did not happen. When we asked them for the videography, they not only refused but they also changed the law so that now we are not allowed to ask for the videography," he claimed, addressing the meeting.

"It's very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, and there is something very wrong with the system. I have said this multiple times, " he further said.