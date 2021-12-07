BJP parliamentary party meeting: MPs told to regularly attend Parl sessions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath Road in New Delhi during which lawmakers were asked to regularly attend Parliament sessions.

According to sources, PM Modi expressed concern over the attendance of lawmakers and cautioned that unless they transform themselves, there could be changes. A party functionary said the PM stressed that since it’s the people who elected MPs to represent them in Parliament, lawmakers should make it a priority to dutifully attend Parliament sessions.

This is the first time that the parliamentary party meeting was held outside the Parliament’s precincts due to ongoing work at the complex.

It is not the first time that Modi pulled up his party colleagues for not attending proceedings in Parliament, with similar concerns being aired during the monsoon and budget sessions.

At Tuesday’s meeting, party MPs were also asked to organise various programmes in their respective constituencies to felicitate Padma awardees and conduct sports events once the winter session of Parliament concludes.

PM Modi spoke about the need to focus on the public’s health and said competitions should be conducted by lawmakers to encourage sports events and drills.

Modi underlined the importance of “surynamaskar” and it’s health benefits, a BJP functionary said.

The prime minister said he will meet zila and mandal presidents in Varanasi on December 14.

BJP president JP Nadda said a “kisan sammelan” should be held and farmers who have improved agricultural practices should be felicitated at the event.