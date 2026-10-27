BJP plans nationwide outreach from Nov 1 to counter Opposition campaign against SIR

Several Union ministers as well as chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states are likely to participate in nationwide outreach programmes planned by the party starting November 1 to counter the INDIA bloc’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, people aware of the matter said on Monday.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Hindustan Times)

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Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to attend a Telangana BJP unit’s “padyatra” scheduled for November 2, a day after the Congress’s proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

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“There will be outreach programmes across the states. All our state units will decide how they will counter the fake narrative being peddled by the Congress and other opposition parties against the Election Commission and SIR,” a senior BJP leader said. “There will be padyatras in some states, senior leaders including Union ministers will also address media briefings on the issue.”

Deep Dive Why is the BJP planning nationwide outreach on the SIR of electoral rolls? The BJP says it wants to counter the Opposition’s campaign against the Special Intensive Revision and explain the electoral-roll exercise to voters. How will the BJP explain the SIR to voters? The party plans outreach programmes, padyatras and media briefings by senior leaders, including Union ministers. Its outreach is also intended to address concerns about the exercise. When will Amit Shah join the BJP's SIR-related outreach in Telangana? Amit Shah is expected to attend a Telangana BJP padyatra on November 2, a day after the Congress’s proposed rally in Delhi.

The leader added that CMs of BJP-ruled states and Union ministers are likely to participate in the programmes and marches to reach out to voters and explain the SIR exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Nitin Nabin chairs key BJP meet to discuss response to Opposition’s anti-SIR campaign Telangana BJP announces ‘Save Democracy’ march {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Nitin Nabin chairs key BJP meet to discuss response to Opposition’s anti-SIR campaign Telangana BJP announces ‘Save Democracy’ march {{/usCountry}}

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Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said: “They (Congress) are trying to create anarchy in the state and country. That’s why, we are going to organise a padyatra with the theme Loktantra Bachao - Arajakta Hatao (Save Democracy - Remove Anarchy). Amit Shah ji will attend the padyatra on 2nd (of November).”

Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday organised protests across the country against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an apology from him and his party.

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In Bihar, BJP leader Krishna Kumar Singh lodged a complaint against Kharge at Kotwali police station in Patna. Party leaders, led by state chief Sanjay Saraogi and minister Ram Kripal Yadav, took out a procession in Patna and burnt the Congress chief’s effigy at the Dak Bungalow roundabout. “Yesterday, all limits were crossed when the platform to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shrikrishna Singh, the architect of modern Bihar, was used to make abusive remarks about the late father of the Prime Minister,” Saraogi said.

Also read: 'Sorry anti-Indian forces, but Modi won't go': BJP hits back day after Kharge's 'baap' remark

BJP chief accuses Congress of using offensive language

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Kharge sparked a controversy on Sunday with his “Modi ka baap bhi jayega (even Modi’s father will have to go)” remark in response to an audience member’s comment that “the prime minister would not go anywhere” during an event in Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister Shri Krishna Singh. ”

Intensifying his attack on Kharge, BJP president Nitin Nabin said use of “undignified and offensive” language has become a “hallmark of the Congress’ legacy” and it is moving in the direction of “complete mental bankruptcy”.

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In Delhi, the BJP held a protest near the Congress chief’s residence. Demonstrators were stopped by police when they tried to march from Sena Bhawan Circle towards Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg.

In Bengaluru, several BJP leaders, including leader of opposition in the assembly R Ashoka, held a protest. “Just two people are enough to destroy the Congress party in the country — the father and the son,” he said.