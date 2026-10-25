Amit Shah directs Delhi Police to finish key works within deadlines

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with the Delhi Police at their headquarters, directing senior officers to monitor all work on the ground and to execute important projects in a time-bound manner, people aware of the matter said.

An officer aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity, said, “The home minister told officers to personally monitor the policing and ensure that they are updated on everything happening in Delhi. The home minister also said that citizens should see and experience the changes on the ground. Police should be accessible to citizens and should be citizen friendly.”

A senior officer, asking not to be named, said that home minister Shah also told police to ensure that deadlines are set on all important matters and executed within the timeline.

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“Home minister Shah spoke about the importance of doing everything in a time-bound manner. For example if there is a project to light up dark spots, then the police officers in charge of the work should ensure that it is completed within the time frame. This is just an example,” the officer said.