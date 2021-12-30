BJP youth wing to hold Yuva Mahakumbh in Varanasi ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls

New Delhi: In the run up to assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party will in January hold a Yuva Mahakumbh in Varanasi, party leaders said.

“The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will hold a grand event called the Yuva Mahakumbh in Kashi, the constituency of the Prime Minister, in which over a lakh youth from the state are expected to participate,” said Tejasvi Surya, president of the youth wing and a BJP parliamentarian.

The party has been organising various events in the state to connect with young voters, especially those who will cast their ballots for the first time, to tell them about the work done by the Modi government since 2014, and the Yogi Adityanath government in the past five years.

“It is important to make the youth aware of the work done to improve the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh since the BJP came to power in 2017,” Surya said.

In its outreach programme, the party is going to focus on all youth centric policies and schemes, such as the National Education Policy, Skill India and Startup India.

For the January event, the party’s state unit plans to gather young people from all 403 assembly constituencies in the state.Days before the event, bike rallies will be organised in all the districts.

“A group of bikers will start from each of the 75 districts and reach Varanasi for the mega event,” a youth leader said, declining to be named. “On their way to Varanasi, the biker groups will hold nukkad sabhas (street corner assemblies) to tell young voters about the work done by both the governments at the Centre and the state.”

The BJP’s state unit is currently organising Zila Yuva Sammelan (district youth conferences), which are being attended by the party’s young leaders. “We recently completed a series of events to connect with young professionals. Through this sammelans, we are collecting data about young voters in all districts and telling them about our achievements,” said Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi, president of Uttar Pradesh BJP’s youth wing.