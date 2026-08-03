BJP chief Nitin Nabin reacts as Prashant Kishor wrests his family seat: 'Unexpected'

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday accepted the verdict in the three Assembly bypolls and said the party conduct a detailed review after losing the Bankipur seat in Bihar and Datia in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP prez Nitin Nabin's first reaction after Prashant Kishor wrests his family bastion. (HT FILE)

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On X, Nabin thanked voters in Gujarat for helping the BJP retain the Manjalpur Assembly seat and congratulated party workers on the victory.

"We accept the mandate received in today's three assembly by-elections," he said. Thanking the people of Manjalpur, Nabin congratulated its workers and office-bearers for the win.

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Referring to the defeats in Bankipur and Datia, Nabin admitted that the BJP had fallen short of expectations.

"In Bankipur and Datia, we did not receive the expected mandate. We will conduct a thorough introspection of the election results in both these areas with complete seriousness," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the BJP would return to the people "with renewed energy and determination" and continue working to further strengthen their trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the BJP would return to the people "with renewed energy and determination" and continue working to further strengthen their trust. {{/usCountry}}

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Why Bankipur mattered for Nitin Nabin

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The Bankipur bypoll carried high political stakes for the BJP because it was held in the party's traditional stronghold and a seat closely associated with Nitin Nabin.

The constituency has remained with the BJP since 1995. Nitin Nabin himself represented Bankipur for four consecutive terms and built it into one of the party's safest urban seats in Bihar.

The bypoll became necessary after he resigned as an MLA following his elevation as the BJP's national president.

The BJP fielded Neeraj Kumar to retain the seat, but Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor defeated him by 19,324 votes, handing the BJP one of its most significant electoral setbacks in Bihar in recent years.

Bankipur had long been considered a BJP bastion. In the 2025 Assembly election, the BJP won the seat by a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

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