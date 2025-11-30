BJP questions ‘truce’ as CM, DyCM show a united front

Just as we worked together in 2023, we have decided to move forward together, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday, soon after meeting his deputy DK Shivakumar over breakfast amid speculations of a leadership tussle. The Opposition BJP and JD(S), however, questioned the “truce”, saying that normalcy may not be possible after months of tension between the two Congress leaders. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah at the post-breakfast press conference on Saturday. (ANI)

“I had a breakfast meeting with Shivakumar because some unwanted confusion was created. It was created by the media... We don’t have differences. Even today there are no differences, there won’t be any in future as well... From tomorrow, there will be no confusion. Even now, none exists...,” the CM said while addressing a press conference at his official residence Kaveri.

The breakfast meeting was hosted by the CM at the behest of the Congress high command days after the two senior leaders had a figurative exchange of “words” on promises and power with Shivakumar making a cryptic reference to his claim on Monday about a “secret deal” anchored by the Congress leadership after the party came to power in Karnataka in 2023.

The chief minister was apparently supposed to relinquish his post to his deputy after two-and-a-half years. Siddaramaiah completed two-and-a-half years on November 20 and Shivakumar’s supporters have been claiming that it is time for him to keep his “promise” to leave the post.

On Saturday, both the leaders said they discussed long-term political planning, particularly the 2028 assembly elections and forthcoming local body polls, during the meeting. “We decided that Congress must return to power in 2028,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that “just as we worked together in 2023, we have decided to move forward together”.

The CM also dismissed speculation around the visits of several legislators to the national capital, saying: “Some legislators may have visited Delhi regarding cabinet reshuffle issues. That should not be interpreted differently. Some of them have said they went for that reason.”

Shivakumar, too, refuted reports of differences with the CM, and said: “We don’t have factionalism.”

He added: “We will go together, take everyone along and abide by the party high command.”

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said that he discussed the strategy for the 2028 assembly polls to tackle opposition parties and the ways to deal with the no-confidence motion if the BJP moves it in the upcoming winter session of Karnataka legislative in Belagavi.

“The party is in a very difficult stage in the country. We still have the confidence that Karnataka will play a major role (in its revival). And we will repeat in 2028 (the 2023 poll victory),” he added.

Asserting that the Congress high command had asked them to settle any misunderstandings before the assembly session, the CM said: “We have both decided to act as instructed by the party leadership.” He added that the arrangement reached between them would soon be conveyed to Delhi.

Attacking the Opposition over the “rumours”, Siddaramaiah said: “BJP and JD(S) spread misinformation, false allegations and rumours. The Deputy Chief Minister and I will face them effectively. We have developed the necessary strategies.”

He also criticised the Opposition’s recent statements about bringing a no-confidence motion during the assembly session. “This is impossible. We have 142 members; they have only 64, and JD(S) has 18. Together they are 82,” he said, describing the move as a “failed attempt”.

Leaders in the know of the development said even though the high command had asked the leaders to find a solution to the standoff over the CM post, no decision was made during Saturday morning. “Both parties stuck to the demands and no progress was made,” said one of the leaders aware of the matter.

BJP leader R Ashoka hit out at the ruling Congress, alleging that while Siddaramaiah is unwilling to relinquish his position, Shivakumar has repeatedly asserted that he was promised the CM post for two and half years.

“Rather than a Breakfast Meeting, it should be called a truce meeting between the commanders of two warring factions constantly throwing barbs at each other and sharpening their knives on a daily basis... The show of unity is devoid of any genuine friendship,” the leader of opposition in the state assembly alleged.

Union minister and JD(S) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy also took a swipe, saying: “We don’t know how many people would have turned mad after seeing their drama.”

(With agency inputs)