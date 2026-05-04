Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    BJP races ahead in very early Bengal results trends, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari leads in Bhabanipur

    BJP races ahead in very early Bengal results trends, Suvendu leads in Bhabanipur

    Updated on: May 04, 2026 8:54 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raced ahead in very early trends and was leading over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in at least 10 seats at 8:40 am as Election Commission of India (ECI) began counting votes for the West Bengal assembly elections on Monday.

    West Bengal results: BJP candidate for Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, visits a polling station in his constituency (PTI)
    West Bengal results: BJP candidate for Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, visits a polling station in his constituency (PTI)

    The counting of votes began at 8 am.

    The BJP was ahead in 14 seats while the chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was leading in nine constituencies, according to data by analytics portal PValue. These, however, were very early trends, with possibilities of change. Track Bengal results real-time updates here

    In an early setback for the TMC, Mamata Banerjee was trailing in Bhabanipur against BJP candidate and her ex-close aide Suvendu Adhikari.

    Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from two seats, was ahead in Nandigram as well.

    Bengal election results | Early trends at 8:45 am:

    Alipurduars - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Arambag - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Asansol Dakshin - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Asansol Uttar - All India Trinamool Congress

    Balarampur - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Ballygunge - All India Trinamool Congress

    Beleghata - All India Trinamool Congress

    Bhabanipur - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Bhangar - All India Secular Front

    Bhatpara - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Chowrangee - All India Trinamool Congress

    Dabgram-Fulbari - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Dinhata - All India Trinamool Congress

    Entally - All India Trinamool Congress

    Falakata - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Hingalganj - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Jangipur - All India Trinamool Congress

    Kamarhati - All India Trinamool Congress

    Manbazar - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Mangalkot - All India Trinamool Congress

    Maniktala - All India Trinamool Congress

    Mathabhanga - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Mekliganj - All India Trinamool Congress

    Mothabari - Indian National Congress

    Nandigram - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Pandabeswar - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Purulia - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Siliguri - Bharatiya Janata Party

    Sitalkuchi - All India Trinamool Congress

    Sonarpur - Dakshin Bharatiya Janata Party

    Sreerampur - All India Trinamool Congress

    Tufanganj - Bharatiya Janata Party

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
    News/India News/BJP Races Ahead In Very Early Bengal Results Trends, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Leads In Bhabanipur
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes