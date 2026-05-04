BJP races ahead in very early Bengal results trends, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari leads in Bhabanipur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raced ahead in very early trends and was leading over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in at least 10 seats at 8:40 am as Election Commission of India (ECI) began counting votes for the West Bengal assembly elections on Monday. West Bengal results: BJP candidate for Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, visits a polling station in his constituency (PTI)

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

The BJP was ahead in 14 seats while the chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was leading in nine constituencies, according to data by analytics portal PValue. These, however, were very early trends, with possibilities of change. Track Bengal results real-time updates here

In an early setback for the TMC, Mamata Banerjee was trailing in Bhabanipur against BJP candidate and her ex-close aide Suvendu Adhikari.

Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from two seats, was ahead in Nandigram as well.

Bengal election results | Early trends at 8:45 am: Alipurduars - Bharatiya Janata Party

Arambag - Bharatiya Janata Party

Asansol Dakshin - Bharatiya Janata Party

Asansol Uttar - All India Trinamool Congress

Balarampur - Bharatiya Janata Party

Ballygunge - All India Trinamool Congress

Beleghata - All India Trinamool Congress

Bhabanipur - Bharatiya Janata Party

Bhangar - All India Secular Front

Bhatpara - Bharatiya Janata Party

Chowrangee - All India Trinamool Congress

Dabgram-Fulbari - Bharatiya Janata Party

Dinhata - All India Trinamool Congress

Entally - All India Trinamool Congress

Falakata - Bharatiya Janata Party

Hingalganj - Bharatiya Janata Party

Jangipur - All India Trinamool Congress

Kamarhati - All India Trinamool Congress

Manbazar - Bharatiya Janata Party

Mangalkot - All India Trinamool Congress

Maniktala - All India Trinamool Congress

Mathabhanga - Bharatiya Janata Party

Mekliganj - All India Trinamool Congress

Mothabari - Indian National Congress

Nandigram - Bharatiya Janata Party

Pandabeswar - Bharatiya Janata Party

Purulia - Bharatiya Janata Party

Siliguri - Bharatiya Janata Party

Sitalkuchi - All India Trinamool Congress

Sonarpur - Dakshin Bharatiya Janata Party

Sreerampur - All India Trinamool Congress

Tufanganj - Bharatiya Janata Party