BJP received 785cr in political contributions. Here is a list of donors
india news

BJP received 785cr in political contributions. Here is a list of donors

Opposition party Congress received ₹139 crore between the same time period which is five times lesser than what the ruling party has received.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 07:54 PM IST
The BJP received five times more in political contribution compared to the Congress. (HT File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received over 785 crore in contributions from corporates, electoral trusts and individuals between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest contribution report submitted by the party to the Election Commission (EC) in February. The EC made the report publicly available earlier this week.

Several corporate houses and party leaders along with electoral trusts contributed to the party fund.

ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Rare Enterprises, Ambuja Cement, Lodha Developers and Motilal Oswal were some of the corporate houses who contributed to BJP’s party fund. BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Pema Khandu, Kirron Kher and Raman Singh also contributed to the party fund. New Democratic Electoral Trust, Prudent Electoral Trust, Jankalyan Electoral Trust and Triumph Electoral Trust were among the electoral trusts who also funded the party.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) received the lowest amount of contributions with 1.3 crore. Ahead of CPI was the Trinamool Congress which received 8 crore in donations. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) received 19.7 crore in contributions. The contribution list does not include donations below 20,000.

(with inputs from PTI)

Topics
election funding bharatiya janata party indian national congress
