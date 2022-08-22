BJP rejects Sisodia's claim of receiving offer to split AAP: ‘If you are honest'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dismissed Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's claim of receiving an offer from the saffron party to get all cases against him closed. BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference that his party has exposed the corruption and “hardcore” dishonesty of AAP, adding that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia have “no answer to the questions of the people.” (Also Read | Manish Sisodia claims 'got BJP offer that all CBI, ED cases will be closed...')

“Arvind Kejriwal ji, if you are honest, then you should answer the question that the public is asking,” Bhatia said. “After 24 hours, a tweet came in reply and the same nonsense in it too."

Sisodia earlier claimed that he has received an offer by the BJP to vertically split the AAP in an alleged quid pro quo amid the ongoing CBI probe into Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21. The deputy CM, who also holds education portfolio, asserted that all the allegations against him were false and that he will never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people".

“I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

“My reply to the BJP is - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators. All the cases against me are false," he added, daring the BJP to “do what you want to”.

AAP MLA and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that since 2014 BJP has used a similar "modus operandi" of silencing political leaders and making them switch political parties by filing corruption cases all over the country.

"Suvendu Adhikari was TMC leader and BJP ran a campaign against him in Sharda chit fund scam, CBI case was filed. Cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered. He later joined BJP and all the interrogations and raids have stopped. He is now BJP's leader of opposition in West Bengal. Similarly, Mukul Roy was at the receiving end of BJP campaign and later he joined BJP and all the cases was put in cold storage. Himanta Biswa Sharma in Assam used to be a Congress leader. BJP ran campaign against him under "water scam" and now he is BJP CM in Assam," he added.

