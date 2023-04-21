‘Stealing money of common people’: BJP leader steps up attack on Tamil Nadu CM

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday reiterated accusations of corruption against leaders of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and chief minister MK Stalin levelled by its state leaders, saying Tamil Nadu chief Mmnister MK Stalin leaves after attending the assembly session at Fort St George in Chennai on Thursday (PTI)

“They are stealing the money of the common people of Tamil Nadi and all this is available in the DMK files released by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai,” BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said in Delhi.

On April 14, Annamalai accused DMK chief MK Stalin of receiving ₹200-crore as election fund in 2011 from American company Alstom after allegedly favouring them to award a tender for a metro rail project that year. He accused senior DMK leaders including Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, TR Baalu, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy and Kalanidhi Maran of holding assets disproportionate to their income.

The DMK trashed the allegations, saying Annamalai’s claims were a “joke”. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited also issued a detailed statement explaining that they actually saved ₹250 crore in the tender flagged by Annamalai.

The DMK has sent a legal notice to Annamalai to withdraw the accusations, threatening to file a defamation suit for ₹500 crore. In its notice, the DMK told Annamalai that he was attempting to defame, scandalise and tarnish Stalin’s reputation because the BJP hadn’t been able to electorally make a mark in the state.

On Wednesday, DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin also sent him a legal notice. Udhayanidhi also took exception to Annamalai naming his children, “including minor daughter” and said this was a violation of the wards’ privacy.”