BJP revamps youth wing: 35-year age cap for Yuva Morcha national president, 32 for Yuva Morcha units in states

After appointing Nitin Nabin as the party's national president, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a major step towards making its organisational structure more youth-centric.

According to a BJP source, "During a meeting of the party's national office-bearers, it was decided that the National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha will be appointed from among leaders aged up to 35 years".

The sources added, "In a similar move to strengthen youth leadership at the grassroots level, the party decided that the presidents of the Yuva Morcha units in various states will be appointed from among leaders aged up to 32 years."

The meeting also issued clear directions that all remaining appointments in the state-level youth teams will be made keeping in mind the age of the National President, ensuring a cohesive and youthful leadership structure across the organisation.

The decision reflects the BJP's continued emphasis on empowering young leaders and giving greater responsibility to the youth in the party's organisational framework.

As per a press statement issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the meeting was attended by former president Jagat Prakash Nadda, National General Secretary BL Santosh, and party chiefs from across the country. All the leaders extended their congratulations to Nabin on his appointment.

The BJP chief reviewed the party's election preparations in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, and expressed satisfaction with the progress.

During that meeting, Nabin said that the party is confident of forming governments in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, and expects a strong performance in Kerala. The meeting also discussed the party's success in local body elections, including in Maharashtra.

