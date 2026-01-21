Nitin Nabin, 45, a five-term legislator from Bihar took charge as the 12th national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a generational shift in the party that was formed a month before he was born in May 1980. Party chief at 45, Nitin Nabin signals BJP generational shift

In his first address as party chief, Nabin had a message for the young. “Distance from politics is not a solution, active engagement is. But, politics is not a 100 metre race. It is a marathon which will test your stamina, not speed.” He should know, having won his first assembly election at the age of 26.

The youngest president of the BJP to date, Nabin was handed over the election certificate by the returning officer K Laxman in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who described the new party president as a millennial and his boss -- and senior party leaders at the party headquarters amid loud cheering from the party cadre. He later assumed office in their presence.

Nabin who has been a minister in the Bihar government and held various organisational positions, said his elevation as party chief is a “moment of resolve for him” and made a pointed reference to the upcoming elections in five states.“Today, I am not just assuming a position. I am accepting the ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of this party,” he said shortly after being declared the new party chief.

Nabin who will lead the party as it heads into elections in five states, set the tone for the poll narrative, pointing out the challenges of a demographic change that is visible in the poll bound states of Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry. “… the demographics of these states are being widely discussed. The changing demographics are altering the situation there, and this presents a challenge for us. However, we are completely confident that the BJP workers, through their struggle and hard work, will lead the BJP to success in all five states,” he said.

The BJP has repeatedly raised the issue of “infiltration” of illegal immigrants from across the border into West Bengal (among these five states), and presented the special intensive revision of electoral rolls as a move targeted at addressing this -- although it wasn’t immediately clear what demographic changes Nabin was referring to in states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where his party has never won an assembly election.

The new party chief also made a reference to the Deepam row which has emerged as a flashpoint between the BJP and the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu. He criticised the opposition party for “conspiring to interfere with cultural and religious traditions.”

“We saw how the opposition parties tried to stop the sacred Karthigai Deepam festival in Tamil Nadu. This isn’t the only instance; the opposition has conspired to stop other things as well. We recently saw how an attempt was made to impeach a judge. Today, when we talk about Somnath Temple and try to celebrate this festival of pride, the people in the opposition parties feel uneasy,” he said, referring to a move initiated by the DMK to impeach the high court judge who passed the Deepam order.

The controversy has to do with the temple at Thirupparankundram in Tamil Nadu. On December 1, the justice G R Swaminathan permitted the lighting of a lamp atop the hill, triggering a volatile chain of events. The argument was that a lamp was traditionally lit atop the hill, on a pillar, till the location was moved, decades ago, ostensibly to not offend the sensibilities of worshippers at an adjoining dargah.

Nabin’s reference to it suggests that the BJP will make the controversy an issue in its campaign in the state, where it is partnering with the AIADMK.

Nabin made two interesting observations about the party in his speech -- on its internal democracy, and its ability to strike off items from its to-do list.

He recalled how the BJP workers pushed for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The atmosphere in Kashmir has changed, and today the Tricolour is displayed at every corner of Kashmir,” he said.

On his own elevation to the top of the party, Nabin said support from party workers and Prime Minister Modi made it possible for an ordinary worker like him to reach the top position.

The next focus is on Viksit Bharat, he said, speaking on PM Modi’s and the party’s resolve of a developed India by 2047; 1.4 billion Indians support the dream of a developed India and are working to take the country forward, Nabin added. He underlined how the workers follow the principle of “nation first, party second and self last”.

Nabin’s predecessor and Union minister JP Nadda welcomed the former’s elevation and said, “Today is a very historic occasion, when our young, energetic, and talented Nitin Nabin is taking charge as the National President of the world’s largest political party, the BJP. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on my behalf and on behalf of crores of workers.”

Shortly after he assumed office, PM Modi met and greeted his family.