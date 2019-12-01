BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 13:46 IST

Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly on Sunday.

Nana Patole, the newly appointed speaker of the House, made the announcement.Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior leaders of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress congratulated Fadnavis.

Patole, a senior Congress legislator, was elected as speaker earlier on Sunday. Fifty-seven-year-old Patole won unopposed after BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination. Patole is four-time MLA and represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.

Fadnavis, 49, had resigned on Tuesday, three days after taking oath as chief minister. Fadnavis formed a government with support of a splinter group led by NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as deputy CM.

But both of them resigned a day before a trust vote ordered by the Supreme Court as they couldn’t muster up the numbers required to prove a majority in the assembly. Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, has since returned to the party’s fold.

In October 2014, Fadnavis became the first-ever CM of Maharashtra. A member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he represents the Nagpur West constituency. He was a mayor of Nagpur before being elected to the assembly.

The resignation of Fadnavis paved the way for the formation of a government by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Sena, NCP and Congress. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as CM on Saturday in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Thackeray’s three-party coalition government won a floor test on Saturday after BJP lawmakers staged a walkout from the Maharashtra assembly.

The MVA won 169 votes, way above the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly, at a special session to conduct the floor test.

After emerging victorious in the floor test, the Thackeray government can now move ahead in implementing its governance agenda, based on a common minimum programme decided upon by Sena, NCP and Congress.

The BJP had fought the elections in an alliance with Sena but decades-old allies ended their ties after disagreement over sharing the chief minister’s post.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party after the assembly election results were announced in October winning 105 seats. Sena got 56, while NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats.