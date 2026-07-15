BJP scared, says Cong after revocation of go-ahead for Rahul Gandhi’s Dehradun event

The Congress on Wednesday attacked Uttarakhand’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the revocation of the permission for Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatro Ki Goonj” programme at Dehradun’s Parade Ground, saying it is afraid of the Leader of the Opposition in the Sabha. The Dehradun district administration offered an alternative venue for the programme as part of a nationwide campaign against paper leaks, examination irregularities, cancelled tests, re-examinations, and rising educational costs.

Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatro Ki Goonj” programme was scheduled at Dehradun’s Parade Ground on Friday. (X)

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State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal said the cancellation of permission for the event at Parade Ground exposed the BJP government’s anti-student and undemocratic face. “The BJP government is scared of Rahul Gandhi’s growing popularity and the increasingly vocal youth. But the youth of Uttarakhand will continue to raise questions on education, employment, transparency and their future,” Godiyal said.

The Congress organised a march to Parade Ground to protest the decision. The protest led to a brief clash with the police.

Dehradun district magistrate Ashish Chauhan said the Congress sought permission to hold the July 17 (Friday) programme at Parade Ground, which is hosting the Union government’s extended Lok Samvardhan Parv.

“A large number of people are participating in the event [Parv]. Considering venue availability, traffic management, law and order, and public convenience, the administration offered the Congress Bannu School ground or other alternative venues. This is purely an administrative decision...and has nothing to do with preventing any political party from holding its programme,” Chauhan said.

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{{^usCountry}} State BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt rejected the Congress’s allegations. “If the objective is to interact with students, the venue should not matter. The Congress did not mention in its permission application that Rahul Gandhi would attend the event, though the administration has to make security and logistical arrangements,” Bhatt said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt rejected the Congress’s allegations. “If the objective is to interact with students, the venue should not matter. The Congress did not mention in its permission application that Rahul Gandhi would attend the event, though the administration has to make security and logistical arrangements,” Bhatt said. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that the programme would be “scripted” and claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s visit would have no political impact in Uttarakhand.

City magistrate Rakesh Chandra Tiwari wrote to state Congress general secretary Rajendra Singh Bhandari, saying permission for Gandhi’s programme at Parade Ground could not be granted as the Lok Sanvardhan Parv being organised there has been extended until Friday.

Artisans, organisations, and special guests from across the country are participating in the event and require elaborate security and traffic arrangements.

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The letter cited police reports flagging concerns over heavy public and vehicular movement and the presence of schools and hospitals near the venue.

Chandra wrote that organising another large gathering at Parade Ground could affect traffic management and law and order, with additional traffic expected over the weekend. He added that the administration, therefore, declined permission for Gandhi’s venue and instead offered alternative options.