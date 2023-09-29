BJP divides Rajasthan into 7 Zones, hands over responsibilities to leaders ahead of assembly polls

In preparation for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated strategic planning at various levels. The entire state has been divided into 7 zones, with the responsibility handed over to leaders from different states.

Jaipur, Sept 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda hold a meeting with party leaders from Rajasthan, in Jaipur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the party sources, each zone will have an in-charge and various leaders will be responsible for strengthening the party's position in the constituencies within the zones.

These leaders will continuously update the zone in charge, keeping the party headquarters informed of the ground situation.

For Bikaner Zone, Asim Goyal MLA from Haryana has been appointed as an In-charge of Bikaner. Five districts fall within the zone. In Bikaner city, Subhash Sharma, the State Vice President of Punjab has been assigned charge for two constituencies.

Meanwhile for the Bikaner rural area, which includes 5 legislative assemblies, Satyaprakash Jarawata, a legislator from Haryana, has been given charge. Narendra Singh, a National Secretary, has been assigned in charge of the 6 assembly constituencies in Sri Ganganagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Hanumangarh, the charge for five assembly constituencies has been given to Mahipal, a legislator from Haryana. In Churu, Sandeep Joshi has been assigned to charge of the 6 assembly constituencies.

For the Jaipur Zone, there are 8 districts and Siddharthan, the State General Secretary (Organization) of Himachal Pradesh has been appointed in charge.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and Dr Anil Jain, a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh have been appointed as in-charges for Jaipur city, overseeing seven legislative assemblies.

Meanwhile, for Jaipur rural (North), which includes 6 legislative assemblies, Jugal Kishore, a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir has been assigned charge. For Jaipur rural (South), which encompasses 6 legislative assemblies, Dr Nirmal Singh, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been appointed in charge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Dausa, overseeing five legislative assemblies, Govind Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been assigned charge.

For Alwar (North), covering five legislative assemblies, Sunita Duggal, a Member of Parliament from Sirsa, Haryana has been appointed in charge. In Alwar (South), which includes 6 legislative assemblies, Naib Saini, a Member of Parliament from Haryana has been assigned to charge.

In Jhunjhunu, overseeing 7 legislative assemblies, Omprakash Dhanakad, the State President of Haryana has been appointed in charge. For Sikar, overseeing 8 legislative assemblies, Sunil Jakhar, the State President of Punjab and Vijaypal Singh Tomar have been assigned to charge.

Meanwhile, for the Bharatpur Zone Ajay Kumar, the State General Secretary (Organisation) of Uttarakhand has been appointed in charge, which comprises four districts. For Bharatpur City, Kuldeep Chahal, former State General Secretary, Delhi has been appointed in charge of 7 legislative assemblies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Dholpur, Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Uttarakhand has been assigned charge for four legislative assemblies. For Karauli, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Member of Parliament, Uttarakhand has been assigned charge for four legislative assemblies. For Sawai Madhopur, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister has been assigned charge for four legislative assemblies.

Mahendra Singh, MLA, Uttar Pradesh has been appointed in charge of Ajmer Zone, which includes 7 districts. For Ajmer City, Abhay Varma, MLA, Delhi, has been appointed in charge of three legislative assemblies.

In Ajmer Rural, Arvind Yadav, former Chairman, Haryana has been assigned charge for five legislative assemblies. For Nagaur City, JL Sharma, State Vice President of Haryana has been assigned charge for five legislative assemblies. For Nagaur Rural, Laxman Yadav, MLA, Haryana, has been assigned to charge of five legislative assemblies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Tonk, Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament, Delhi has been assigned charge for four legislative assemblies. For Bhilwara, Subhash Barala, Former State President, Haryana has been assigned to charge of seven legislative assemblies.

Meanwhile, Jagbir Dhaba has been appointed as the in-charge of Jodhpur Zone, which comprises eight districts.

In Jodhpur Rural (South), Pravesh Sahib Singh Varma, MLA has been assigned to charge of four legislative assemblies and for Pali, Rajiv Babbar has been assigned charge of six legislative assemblies.

In Sirohi, Satish Upadhyay has been assigned charge of three legislative assemblies and for Jalore, Ajay Mahawar has been assigned charge of five legislative assemblies.

For Balotra, which comprises three assembly seats, Sangam Lal Gupta, a Member of Parliament has been appointed in-charge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, the responsibility of the Udaipur Zone has been given to Pawan Rana, State General Secretary, Delhi. It includes 7 districts. For Udaipur City, Deepti Rawat, National General Secretary of Mahila Morcha has been assigned charge of two legislative assemblies.

In Udaipur Rural, Arjun Singh Chauhan, MLA, Gujarat has been assigned charge for six legislative assemblies. For Dungarpur, Krishna Vedi, former Minister and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister has been assigned charge for four legislative assemblies.

In Banswara, Praveen Mali, MLA, Gujarat has been assigned to charge of four legislative assemblies. For Rajsamand, Mukesh Patel, MLA, Gujarat has been assigned to charge of four legislative assemblies.

Vikram Thakur, MLA, Himachal Pradesh has been assigned charge for four legislative assemblies of Chittorgarh. Yuvaraj has been assigned to charge of four legislative assemblies of Pratapgarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, Trilok Jamwal, MLA, Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed in charge of Kota Zone, which comprises five districts. For Kota City, Sanjay Tandon, former State President, Chandigarh has been appointed in-charge of four legislative assemblies.

In Kota Rural, Satpal Sati has been assigned charge for two legislative assemblies and Hansraj, MLA, Himachal Pradesh has been assigned charge for three legislative assemblies of Bundi.

Kuldeep Kumar, State President, Uttarakhand has been assigned charge for four legislative assemblies of Baran.

In Jhalawar, Suresh Chandel, a former Member of Parliament, Himachal Pradesh has been assigned to charge of four legislative assemblies.

Each in-charge will be overseeing their respective zones, working to bolster the party's standing in their designated constituencies. The BJP aims to ensure a strong and strategic presence in Rajasthan in the upcoming elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in or before December this year.