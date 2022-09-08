BJP shares images of ‘beautified’ grave of terrorist Yakub Memon, probe ordered

Photographs of convicted terrorist Yakub Memon’s grave covered with marble tiles and LED lights decking it up have created a fresh controversy in Maharashtra.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who shared the images of the grave from a south Mumbai cemetery, said the terrorist's burial ground had been transformed into a tomb during the previous Uddhav Thackeray’s rule.

Memon was hanged following his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. After his request for mercy was denied, the death sentence was carried out in 2015. On July 30, 2015, he was laid to rest at Bada Qabrastan in south Mumbai.

Kadam said Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of Mumbai for the beautification bid of the grave of the convicted terrorist who acts had claimed hundreds of lives.

As the images created a controversy, the Mumbai Police swung into action and removed the LED lights put around the grave. An inquiry will also be conducted by a DCP-level police officer.

A series of blasts had rocked the city of Bombay (as it was then known) on March 12, 1993. The bombings claimed the lives of 257 individuals and injured almost 1400 others. Intelligence reports found the blasts were planned by a team led by absconding gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who continues to remain one of the most-wanted terrorists in India. Ibrahim had helped execute the bombings with Tiger and Yakub Memon, besides several others.

