BJP sharpens attack on Thackeray over ‘kalank’ jibe, Fadnavis says ‘he needs psychiatrist’

Hitting back at Uddhav Thackeray's ‘taint’ jibe, Maharastra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief needs a psychiatrist and that he would not react to a statement made under such a mental state.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray said Fadnavis was a "kalank" (taint) on his home district Nagpur as he had aligned with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) despite asserting he would never do so. Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray told party workers in Nagpur that Fanavis's “no means yes”.

“The situation of Devendra Fadnavis has become so strange that it is unbearable and indescribable, once he said, 'I will come again'. But, he brought two more people with him. Who are those two people? Devendra Fadnavis is a taint on Nagpur,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

Thackeray's remark drew major backlash from the BJP, with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who also belongs to Nagpur, saying personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of the state.

Gadkari said the language used by the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief for Fadnavis was reprehensible and asserted that the “level of language” should be maintained in politics.

“They can discuss the development works done we are in government and when they (MVA) were in power. But levelling personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra,” the Nagpur MP tweeted.

Reacting to Thackeray's remark, Fadnavis said, “I pity the thinking of my old friend and today's political rival Uddhav Thackeray. I think he needs a psychiatrist.”

Earlier in the day, BJP supporters staged a protest against Thackeray at Variety Square in Nagpur, while the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing, took out a mock funeral procession of Thackeray in the Sitabuldi area.

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule warned that if Thackeray keeps insulting Fadnavis and Union home minister Amit Shah, it might trigger a law and order situation in the state.

“We will answer bricks with stones,” he said, adding that BJP won't be responsible for it.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Bawankule said Thackeray has “lost his mental balance” and should seek treatment for it.

