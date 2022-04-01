‘BJP should hold 'charcha' on UP paper leak’: Priyanka Gandhi’s jab at centre

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a dig at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the leak of a question paper for an English exam. As prime minister Narendra Modi held his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', she asked the ruling party to hold a 'charcha (discussion)' on the paper leak and said 'no bulldozer (a reference to chief minister Yogi Adityanath)' would act against those involved.

The remark from the Congress leader comes after the UP Secondary School Board's Class 12 English exam was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday following the leak of the question paper. The exam will now be held on April 13 in these districts, an official told PTI.

"Last year, on November 28, lakhs of youth suffered a blow due to the UPTET examination paper leak. In the name of action, nothing happened except pretentious steps," Priyanka Gandhi said.

This time also the government is not doing anything, except taking pretentious steps, she claimed, adding, "The journalist who reported the news of paper leak is being sent to jail."

"But the paper leak system has a strong foothold in the government. No bulldozer targets it, nochange comes," Priyanka Gandhi said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police to probe the case. He has also invoked the National Security Act against the culprits.

The English paper was cancelled in 24 districts, and till now 26 people have been arrested in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)