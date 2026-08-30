‘They should listen to Mohan Bhagwat’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke says BJP in power because of RSS

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said the BJP believes it has become bigger than the RSS. Dipke, who led the Jantar Mantar protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, said the ruling party should heed what Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has been saying.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that while the RSS chief talks about inclusivity and not disrespecting children, the PM uses words like 'dimagi naxal'. (PTI File)

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The former political communication strategist made the remarks in reply to a reporter's question about the RSS chief's statement in New York. Bhagwat had said that if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain a Hindu.

''I have been saying this from the beginning that the BJP should listen to Mohan Bhagwat. After being in power for 12 years and having so many agencies in its hands, the BJP is thinking that it has grown bigger than the RSS," Dipke was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} He pointed out that Bhagwat had earlier said that the protesting Gen Z should not be called anti-nationals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out that Bhagwat had earlier said that the protesting Gen Z should not be called anti-nationals. {{/usCountry}}

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"But the PM (Narendra Modi) came up with a new word, 'Dimagi Naxal'. It clearly shows that the PM is not listening to Mohan Bhagwat,'' Dipke added.

The Boston University graduate said that while the RSS chief talks about inclusivity and not disrespecting children, the PM uses such words. “This doesn't look good," he said.

"They should at least listen to Mohan Bhagwat, who is their mentor... they (BJP) are in power because of the RSS,'' Dipke added.

Dipke on Sonam Wangchuk's ‘not saints’ remark.

Asked about activist Sonam Wangchuk's statement in an interview with a YouTube channel that, in his assessment, the CJP leaders have political ambition and are “not saints”, Abhijeet Dipke asserted that the statement was being distorted.

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"He was asked whether Sourav (Das) and Ashutosh (Ranka) have any ambitions. Wangchuk said that we are talented and good leaders and have not been corrupt till now. We have run the agitation honestly. He has spoken good things about us," Dipke said.

Dipke pointed out that Wangchuk was later asked what would happen in future. But, he said, nobody can predict what a person will do in the future.

"Even I cannot tell. I tell people repeatedly not to have blind faith in anyone because we do not know, there is no guarantee what any person will do in future," he said.

Notably, Sonam Wangchuk, who sat on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, asserted in the interview that it was not wrong to have a political ambition.

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