BJP slams Bihar minister's comments on ‘Ramcharitmanas’: ‘Sick mentality…’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday reacted to Bihar education minister Chandra Shekhar's comments on the ancient Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai(HT File Photo)

Reacting to Shekhar's comments, BJP media panelist Neeraj Kumar said, “The education minister has insulted the great Sanatana Dharma which includes within its fold progressive figures like Sant Ravidas and Swami Vivekananda. We want to know why chief minister Nitish Kumar is silent on the diatribe."

Meanwhile, Union minister Nityanand Rai said one should read “each line of ‘Ramayan’ and understand the essence of each word” before commenting on ancient scriptures such as these. " I would suggest to keep one Guru, read each line of Ramayan and understand the essence of each word and then comment on Ramayan-Mahabharat...They should not say such things...This represents their sick mentality...This represents an appeasement mentality...Mahabharat and Ramayan are not cyanide...Appeasement, corruption and governments giving refuge to criminals are cyanide..." he said.

Shekhar stirred a fresh controversy on Thursday by claiming that ancient scriptures such as the Ramcharitmanas had elements pernicious enough to be likened to “potassium cyanide”.

“It is not just my view but even great Hindi writer Nagarjuna and socialist thinker Ram Manohar Lohia have said that the Ramcharitmanas contains many regressive thoughts,” said the minister, whose similar comments had led to a controversy earlier this year.

The RJD leader's remarks went viral on social media.

Reacting to the leader's remarks Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, "...This is a personal, a question related to religious beliefs. We are believers of the Constitution and we feel that he should not speak on such things and ignore them."

Spokesperson of the Bihar chief minister Abhishek Jha said, “The Constitution entails that all faiths are to be accorded equal respect. Some people say things with no apparent purpose other than getting some limelight, which we disapprove of.”

Earlier this year, the education minister made similar statements claiming that the scripture ‘Ramcharitmanas’ "spread hatred in the society.”

“Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk. Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar… these books are books that spread hatred,” he had said.

The Bihar minister's remarks didn’t go down well with the BJP which accused the former of trying to influence the vote bank with the controversial statement. “Bihar Education Minister from RJD (said) “Ramcharit Manas spreads hatred”. A few days ago Jagdanand Singh said “Ram Janmbhoomi is nafrat ki zameen”. This is not Sanyog but Votebank ka Udyog Will action be taken?” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

