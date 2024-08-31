BJP slams Mamata Banerjee as Shreya Ghoshal postpones Kolkata concert over rape-murder

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after singer Shreya Ghoshal postponed her Kolkata concert, part of the "All Hearts Tour," due to ongoing protests in the city following the alleged murder and sexual assault of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month. Singer Shreya Ghoshal.(PTI)

"After Arijit Singh sang a soulful ‘Aar Kobe’, a powerful anthem in pursuit of justice, for the rape and murder victim at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, noted singer Shreya Ghoshal postpones her singing tour, in solidarity with the young woman doctor, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote in on social media platform X.

Shreya Ghoshal Kolkata concert rescheduled to October

Shreya Ghoshal said she was "deeply affected" by the recent "gruesome" rape and murder of the doctor. She said her Kolkata concert, originally scheduled for September 14, will be rescheduled to October.

In her statement, Ghoshal added, “Being a woman myself, the very thought of the sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine."

Arijit Singh releases protest song

The brutal murder of a junior doctor has sparked widespread protests. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Days earlier, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh released a powerful protest song addressing the incident. The lyrics, translated, state: "A mountain of unbearable injustice is piling up. They were silent amidst a thousand busynesses. So unaware, they didn’t notice."

Malviya slammed Mamata Banerjee, saying, "The world is standing up and demanding justice, except Mamata Banerjee, who is still using WB Police to cover up the crime and put down dissent."