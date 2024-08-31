Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: NHRC issues notice to city police chief over 'brutal force' in protests

Aug 31, 2024 6:49 AM IST

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: West Bengal government’s bureaucratic reshuffle announced on Friday night:

• Prabhat Kumar Mishra: The 1993 batch IAS officer has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department, with additional responsibilities for the Department of Planning and Statistics. Previously, he was the Additional Chief Secretary of the Irrigation and Waterways Department.

• Manoj Pant: The 1991 batch IAS officer has been designated as Additional Chief Secretary of the Irrigation and Waterways Department. He was previously the Additional Chief Secretary of Finance and the Officer on Special Duty at the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi.

• Roshni Sen: The 1993 batch IAS officer has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Investigation and Development Department, along with her role as Project Director ADMI. She will also continue overseeing Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources, and Fishing Harbour, and serve as Chairman and Managing Director of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.