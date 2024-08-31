Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: NHRC issues notice to city police chief over 'brutal force' in protests
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE Updates: Union minister for women and child development, Annapurna Devi, on Friday criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which she demanded fast-track courts and time-bound investigations for crimes against women. Devi claimed that the information in Banerjee’s letter is "factually incorrect" and said there is an attempt to "cover up delays" in the establishment of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) in West Bengal....Read More
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: West Bengal government’s bureaucratic reshuffle announced on Friday night:
• Prabhat Kumar Mishra: The 1993 batch IAS officer has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department, with additional responsibilities for the Department of Planning and Statistics. Previously, he was the Additional Chief Secretary of the Irrigation and Waterways Department.
• Manoj Pant: The 1991 batch IAS officer has been designated as Additional Chief Secretary of the Irrigation and Waterways Department. He was previously the Additional Chief Secretary of Finance and the Officer on Special Duty at the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi.
• Roshni Sen: The 1993 batch IAS officer has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Investigation and Development Department, along with her role as Project Director ADMI. She will also continue overseeing Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources, and Fishing Harbour, and serve as Chairman and Managing Director of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.
Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Kolkata Police commissioner regarding the alleged use of excessive and brutal force on protesters on August 27. The demonstrators were seeking justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. The NHRC has requested an action-taken report from the police commissioner within two weeks.
The notice, issued on Thursday, follows a complaint filed by OP Vyas from the Bharatiya Human Rights Initiative (BHIM).