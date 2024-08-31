Shreya Ghoshal postpones Kolkata concert due to doctor rape-murder case: 'Deeply affected by heinous incident'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram and X on Saturday to announce that she will not be performing in Kolkata in September as she was 'deeply affected' by the recent 'gruesome' rape and murder of a doctor in the city. She added in her long note that she has decided to reschedule her upcoming Kolkata concert. Also read | Kareena Kapoor remembers Nirbhaya after recent Kolkata rape-murder: Still waiting for change Singer Shreya Ghoshal has said she will perform in Kolkata on a later date.

What did Shreya Ghoshal say?

“I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata. Being a woman myself, the very thought of the sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine. With an aching heart and with deep sorrow, my promoters and I wish to reschedule our concert ‘Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert’ which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024 to a new date in October 2024,” her statement read.

More details

The concert, which was to take place at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, is now expected to be rescheduled to a later date in October. Tickets are priced at ₹1749 onwards. The organisers said on their website, “Hey, this event has been rescheduled but watch this space for updates.”

'I spray for respect and safety of women'

Shreya further said in her note, “This concert was highly anticipated by all of us, but it is absolutely imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity. I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of women in this world, not just our country. I am hopeful my friends and fans will accept and understand our decision to push this concert. Please stay together with my band and myself, as we stand united against the demons of humankind. I request you to bear with us while we announce a new date. Your current tickets will remain valid for the new date. Looking forward to seeing you all. Love, prayers and hope -- Shreya Ghoshal.”

Over the last few weeks, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Randeep Hooda and other celebs have expressed ‘horror’ over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.