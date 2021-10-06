BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over Lakhimpur Kheri; says 'trying to fan unrest' for political mileage

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Congress' Rahul Gandhi over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, where eight people lost their lives after farmers' protests turned violent over the weekend. Hitting out at Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Sambit Patra, BJP's national spokesperson, said that he is trying to fan unrest over the violence-hit district. He also claimed that the party is trying to "use the tragedy to draw political mileage" amid its infighting, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking on Uttar Pradesh government's earlier order to restrict political leaders from arriving in Lakhimpur Kheri, Patra said "maintaining peace was the top priority," as per the report.

The Uttar Pradesh government came under major criticism over the Lakhimpur violence incident after it prohibited several senior leaders including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from visiting the district. However, the government revoked the order earlier in the day and allowed all political parties to meet the kin of the victims.

The local administration also detained Priyanka Gandhi on Monday morning. She was released on Wednesday after the revised government order. The sibling is currently on its way to the district.

The deceased in the violence includes four farmers, a journalist and three others.

Following this, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the ruling-BJP and said that dictatorship is prevailing in the country and "there is no democracy." Responding to the allegations, Patra said, "There is democracy in the country" which is why "you are holding the press conference," according to the report.

He also took a swipe at the Congress party and said he had never faced protests from BJP workers for his press conferences, while Congress members threw tomatoes and agitated outside their leader Kapil Sibal's residence for his critical comments about the party's functioning.

The senior BJP leader also urged people to refrain from giving irresponsible statements that may obstruct justice and noted that the local administration is coordinating to carry out an impartial probe into the incident.

He further alleged that the Gandhi family had nothing to do with either farmers or any other section of society "They are not even concerned about the Congress. All they want is that their fortunes should not be scuttled," Patra said.

(With agency inputs)