Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP, SP trade barbs over inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport
india news

BJP, SP trade barbs over inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh engaged in a war of words over credit for developing Kushinagar International Airport months before crucial assembly elections
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP didn’t contribute “even a brick” for the foundation of Kushinagar International Airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 01:52 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) traded barbs over the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport on Wednesday.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was taking credit for the project, whose groundwork was done when he was the chief minister from 2012 to 2017. “..they didn’t even put a brick for the foundation …came to inaugurate a project inaugurated during Samajwadi Party (SP) rule...,” Yadav tweeted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport.

“BJP leaders must remember that merely becoming a pilot does not mean you own the plane...”

Also Read | Longest runway in UP, 8 flights every hour: Everything about Kushinagar airport

BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak hit back. “Why are you so sad?.... When work has been done by Modi ji and (chief minister) Yogi (Adityanath) ji, then, of course, inauguration too would be done by them....” he said in his tweet.

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev said the Kushinagar airport project reflected the clear vision of the state’s all-around development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TMC says Congress emulating it by promising 40% tickets for women in UP

Assam: 2 arrested in Cachar for defacing hoardings written in Assamese

As Delhi sets out to introduce TDRs, weighing the benefits and shortcomings

Longest runway in UP, 8 flights every hour: Everything about Kushinagar airport
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP