BJP to announce name of next Goa CM, stake claim to form govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to put an end to speculations around Goa's next chief minister by announcing the name after the legislature party meeting today. BJP leader and caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant is the clear front-runner for the CM post but some other names also surfaced as BJP delayed announcing the name for days after election results.

The names of BJP MLA and former state health minister Vishwajit Rane, and Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Arlekar are also being discussed, reported news agency PTI quoting a senior state BJP leader.

The BJP didn't declare its chief ministerial candidate in four of the five state assembly elections. Pushkar Singh Dhami's loss and the close margin of Sawant's win led to uncertainty over the names of the next chief ministers in Uttarakhand and Goa.

On Saturday, Sawant and Rane met union home minister Amit Shah, adding fuel to the reports of infighting in Goa BJP over the chief ministerial post.

Goa BJP is set to hold the legislature party meeting today, followed by calling on the governor to stake a claim to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government could take place between March 23 and 25, reported PTI.

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade earlier said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior party leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the next chief minister. Central observers of BJP – union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan – will arrive in Panaji to participate in the crucial legislature party meeting scheduled to begin at 4pm.

BJP won 20 assembly seats in the recently-concluded Goa elections and secured the support of two MLAs of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents.

Congress won 11 seats, AAP 2, Revolutionary Goans 1, and Goa Forward Party 1.

(With PTI inputs)