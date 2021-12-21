Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP to hold parliamentary party meeting today

BJP held the last parliamentary party meeting on December 7 where PM Modi expressed concern over the attendance of lawmakers in Parliament and cautioned that unless they transform themselves, there could be changes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda during the last BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday, in the final week of Parliament’s winter session. In a notice, the ruling party has requested the attendance of all BJP members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.15 am on Tuesday, the 21st December 2021 in the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath (Near Hotel Le Meridian), New Delhi," the BJP said in the notice.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on December 23.

The last such meeting took place on December 7, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had expressed concern over the attendance of lawmakers in Parliament and cautioned that unless they transform themselves, there could be changes.

A party functionary, who attended the meeting, told Hindustan Times that the Prime Minister stressed that since it’s the people who elected MPs to represent them in Parliament, lawmakers should make it a priority to dutifully attend Parliament sessions.

RELATED STORIES

This was not the first time that PM Modi pulled up his party colleagues for not attending proceedings in Parliament, with similar concerns being aired during the monsoon and budget sessions.

This was the first meeting to be held outside Parliament’s precincts due to ongoing work at the complex.

The BJP-led government has been dealing with opposition protest in Parliament over the suspension of 12 lawmakers from the Rajya Sabha for their behaviour in the monsoon session of Parliament.

Opposition members have been adamant that the chairperson should revisit the decision to suspend the MPs. They have also refused to apologise for disruptions in the monsoon session, a precondition set by the government for revoking the suspension.

